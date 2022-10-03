Libra Wealth LLC Invests $1.57 Million in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Libra Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 25,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,000. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.1% of Libra Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bailard Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 35.8% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,236,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 30,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $961,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ ESGD opened at $56.13 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.11. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $55.43 and a 52 week high of $82.46.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.