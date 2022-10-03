Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) Shares Sold by Genesis Investment Management LLP

Genesis Investment Management LLP decreased its position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,522,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454,360 shares during the period. Liberty Latin America comprises approximately 6.7% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Genesis Investment Management LLP owned 4.21% of Liberty Latin America worth $74,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America during the first quarter worth $200,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Liberty Latin America by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LILAK shares. Scotiabank raised Liberty Latin America from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Liberty Latin America from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of LILAK traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.47. The company had a trading volume of 46,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,088. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.24. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.88 and a 52 week high of $13.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.22.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

