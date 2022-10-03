Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.17

Shares of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.17 and last traded at $5.31, with a volume of 6125 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LICY. Cowen reduced their target price on Li-Cycle from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Li-Cycle in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Li-Cycle from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

Get Li-Cycle alerts:

Li-Cycle Trading Up 3.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.89 and a 200 day moving average of $7.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 17.12 and a current ratio of 17.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $961.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Trading of Li-Cycle

Li-Cycle ( NYSE:LICY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). Li-Cycle had a negative net margin of 1,097.02% and a negative return on equity of 14.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.67) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Li-Cycle by 461.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 26,510 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Li-Cycle by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 21,537 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the 2nd quarter worth $12,762,000. 35.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Li-Cycle

(Get Rating)

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Li-Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li-Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.