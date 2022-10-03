Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Sells 1,029 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich trimmed its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total value of $999,215.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at $6,756,583.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $68,677.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,071.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,511 shares of company stock worth $2,123,186. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CME Group Stock Down 0.9 %
CME opened at $177.13 on Monday. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.08 and a fifty-two week high of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $63.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $195.55 and a 200-day moving average of $207.96.
CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 60.43%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.
CME Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.63%.
CME Group Company Profile
CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.
