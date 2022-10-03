Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First International Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,315,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the 1st quarter worth $564,000. HYA Advisors Inc increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 8,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 982,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,134,000 after purchasing an additional 11,542 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF Stock Performance

ACWV opened at $88.56 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.83. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a 52 week low of $77.01 and a 52 week high of $88.22.

