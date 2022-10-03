Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Has $218,000 Holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lessened its holdings in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,197 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 29,650 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in Wipro were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Wipro in the first quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Wipro by 111.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Wipro by 31.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Wipro in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wipro in the first quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WIT stock opened at $4.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.16 and its 200 day moving average is $5.89. Wipro Limited has a 12 month low of $4.68 and a 12 month high of $9.96.

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 17.66%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wipro Limited will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WIT shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.30 to $4.70 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Wipro in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Wipro from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Wipro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.79.

Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

