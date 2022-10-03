Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the August 31st total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance

BWG opened at $7.62 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.98. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $13.06.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

About Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.17%.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

