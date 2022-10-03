Legacy Wealth Management Inc Grows Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Legacy Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.1% of Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG traded up $5.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $219.01. The company had a trading volume of 98,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,089. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $243.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.88. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $213.19 and a 52 week high of $328.52.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

