Launchpool Trading Down 7.6% Over Last 7 Days (LPOOL)

Launchpool (LPOOL) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One Launchpool coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000615 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Launchpool has a total market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $307,615.00 worth of Launchpool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Launchpool has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009005 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010843 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Launchpool Profile

Launchpool launched on February 12th, 2021. Launchpool’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins. Launchpool’s official Twitter account is @LaunchPoolXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Launchpool is launchpool.xyz.

Buying and Selling Launchpool

According to CryptoCompare, “Launchpool connects varied stakeholders in the crypto community, including funds, community, marketers and experts, incentivising all.Funds provide a portion of their deal flow to the Launchpool platform on exactly the same terms they receive as early investors. $LPOOL holders stake $LPOOL to access a related portion of the deal on offer.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Launchpool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Launchpool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Launchpool using one of the exchanges listed above.

