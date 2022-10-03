Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Lannett Price Performance
LCI opened at $0.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.60. Lannett has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.00.
Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $74.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lannett will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.
Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.
