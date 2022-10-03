Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

LCI opened at $0.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.60. Lannett has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.00.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $74.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lannett will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LCI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Lannett by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 20,348 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Lannett in the first quarter valued at $29,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in Lannett in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lannett during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lannett during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

