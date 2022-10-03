Kryll (KRL) Reaches One Day Volume of $233,121.00

Kryll (KRL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. One Kryll coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001883 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kryll has traded 1% lower against the dollar. Kryll has a total market capitalization of $17.85 million and $233,121.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kryll Profile

Kryll’s launch date was April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 coins. Kryll’s official website is kryll.io. Kryll’s official message board is medium.com/@kryll_io. The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kryll

According to CryptoCompare, “The Kryll platform allows users to create automated trading strategies for cryptocurrencies in exchange for KRL tokens for each automated function. Kryll (KRL) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used to pay fees in the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kryll should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kryll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

