Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. UBS Group currently has $34.00 price objective on the stock.

KHC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated an upgrade rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.44.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $33.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.70. Kraft Heinz has a 52 week low of $32.73 and a 52 week high of $44.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.77 and a 200 day moving average of $38.57.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kraft Heinz will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 131.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $766,217.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 94,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,644,816.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $127,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 266,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,747,883.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $766,217.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 94,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,644,816.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,438 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,977 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kraft Heinz

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,382,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,312,000 after buying an additional 1,491,398 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,497,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,923,000 after buying an additional 776,169 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,946,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,721,000 after purchasing an additional 602,359 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 6.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,346,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,314,000 after acquiring an additional 943,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 96.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

See Also

