Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Short Interest Update

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,900,000 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the August 31st total of 23,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on KOS. Berenberg Bank raised Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.30 to $8.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Kosmos Energy from $10.40 to $11.60 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kosmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.87.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Institutional Trading of Kosmos Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KOS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 24.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 67,965,626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $420,707,000 after purchasing an additional 13,531,844 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 16,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,360,000 after acquiring an additional 7,056,967 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 291.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,048,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,868,000 after acquiring an additional 5,992,660 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 22.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,401,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $182,639,000 after acquiring an additional 4,679,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 1,549.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,150,453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959,461 shares in the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Trading Up 7.9 %

NYSE:KOS traded up $0.41 on Monday, reaching $5.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,886,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,894,736. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.65. Kosmos Energy has a 1-year low of $2.86 and a 1-year high of $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 58.18% and a net margin of 9.19%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kosmos Energy

(Get Rating)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Recommended Stories

