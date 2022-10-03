Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Hits New 12-Month High at $25.70

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.70 and last traded at $25.57, with a volume of 84822 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from €31.00 ($31.63) to €34.00 ($34.69) in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. HSBC upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.90.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Stock Up 0.5 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.16. The company has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Cuts Dividend

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize ( OTCMKTS:ADRNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $22.85 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.3784 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s payout ratio is currently 28.91%.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online.

