Koinos (KOIN) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $22,297.00

Koinos (KOIN) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 3rd. During the last week, Koinos has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. Koinos has a market capitalization of $30.43 million and $22,297.00 worth of Koinos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Koinos coin can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00001571 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Koinos Profile

Koinos’ genesis date was October 13th, 2020. Koinos’ total supply is 99,591,378 coins. Koinos’ official Twitter account is @koinosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Koinos is koinos.io. The Reddit community for Koinos is https://reddit.com/r/Koinos.

Buying and Selling Koinos

According to CryptoCompare, “The Koinos blockchain framework is an entirely new blockchain architecture that was built from scratch to serve as the ultimate foundation for the Koinos mainnet. The goal was not to build a blockchain that does everything right away, but to build a blockchain that can rapidly acquire the features it needs, when it needs them, through modular upgradeability. Thanks to modular upgradeability, complex behaviors (like sharding) which are taking years to add to existing blockchains, can be added to Koinos without a hardfork. In other words, the real horizontal scaling solution is modular upgradeability.Koinos developed positive state deltas and state-paging to ensure that the Koinos network can continue to deliver high performance as it grows while ensuring that node operation remains affordable and accessible.”

