Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Short Interest Update

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,950,000 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the August 31st total of 20,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 16.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Kohl’s Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:KSS traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $25.15. 5,105,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,723,248. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Kohl’s has a 52 week low of $24.61 and a 52 week high of $64.38. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kohl’s will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Kohl’s

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

In other Kohl’s news, Director Peter Boneparth bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.01 per share, for a total transaction of $750,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,707. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jonas Prising purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.67 per share, for a total transaction of $296,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,396.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter Boneparth purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.01 per share, for a total transaction of $750,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,707. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kohl’s

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,005,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,037,000 after purchasing an additional 734,427 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,544,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,782,000 after purchasing an additional 305,766 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,401,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,910,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,978,000 after purchasing an additional 360,124 shares during the period. Finally, HG Vora Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,920,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KSS. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $68.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Kohl’s to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen downgraded shares of Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.87.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

