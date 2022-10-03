Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €29.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €29.00 ($29.59) target price on Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KGX. Morgan Stanley set a €63.00 ($64.29) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €29.00 ($29.59) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($42.86) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.00 ($23.47) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €68.00 ($69.39) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

KGX opened at €19.82 ($20.22) on Thursday. Kion Group has a 52-week low of €57.87 ($59.05) and a 52-week high of €81.82 ($83.49). The company has a 50 day moving average of €36.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of €45.10.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

