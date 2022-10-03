Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) Price Tops $0.0013 on Top Exchanges

Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a total market cap of $483,641.57 and $1,236.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kingdom Game 4.0 Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 988,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 365,924,705 coins. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4. The official website for Kingdom Game 4.0 is kingdomgame.org. The official message board for Kingdom Game 4.0 is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born.”

