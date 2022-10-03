Kingdee International Software Group (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $120.97

Shares of Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGDEY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $120.97 and last traded at $121.47, with a volume of 11 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.85.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.01.
Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the enterprise resource planning business. The company operates through ERP Business and Others, Cloud Services Business, and Investment Properties Operating Business segments. The ERP Business and Others segment sells software and hardware products; and provides software solution consulting, maintenance, upgrade, and other supporting services, as well as software implementation services.
