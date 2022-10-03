Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Short Interest Down 10.4% in September

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900,000 shares, a drop of 10.4% from the August 31st total of 15,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KIM traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,545,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,704,180. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.37. Kimco Realty has a 12 month low of $17.71 and a 12 month high of $26.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.20.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.33%.

Institutional Trading of Kimco Realty

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KIM. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 129.5% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 13,836.4% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 230.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Kimco Realty from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

About Kimco Realty

(Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.