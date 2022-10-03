Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Short Interest Down 10.4% in September

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900,000 shares, a drop of 10.4% from the August 31st total of 15,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.
Shares of NYSE KIM traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,545,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,704,180. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.37. Kimco Realty has a 12 month low of $17.71 and a 12 month high of $26.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.20.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.33%.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Kimco Realty from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.
Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.
