Ki (XKI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $73.13 Million

Ki (XKI) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 3rd. In the last week, Ki has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. One Ki coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0720 or 0.00000370 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ki has a total market cap of $73.13 million and approximately $11,790.00 worth of Ki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ki alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009047 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010852 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ki

Ki’s genesis date was April 30th, 2021. Ki’s total supply is 1,016,266,819 coins and its circulating supply is 405,143,031 coins. Ki’s official Twitter account is @Ki_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ki is foundation.ki/en. The Reddit community for Ki is https://reddit.com/r/Ki_foundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ki Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ki Foundation’s mission is about bridging the gap between CeFi and DeFi. This bridge is built through an ecosystem of real-life businesses, creating value and pouring it back to the Ki ecosystem through one single asset: The $XKI. The first go-to-market project of Ki is Klub, a private investment platform helping high-earning individuals to spend, store and invest their capital.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.