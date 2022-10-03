Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the August 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V Trading Up 0.2 %

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.97. The stock had a trading volume of 62,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,569. Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $10.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Arena Investors LP purchased a new position in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V during the 4th quarter valued at about $430,000.

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V Company Profile

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Westbury, New York.

