Karura Reaches One Day Volume of $630,255.00 (KAR)

Karura (KAR) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 3rd. Karura has a total market capitalization of $9.56 million and $630,255.00 worth of Karura was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Karura has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar. One Karura coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00001526 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010783 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00143993 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $346.28 or 0.01794195 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005181 BTC.

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.90 or 0.00253352 BTC.

Karura Profile

Karura’s genesis date was September 29th, 2021. Karura’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,449,000 coins. Karura’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Karura is acala.network/karura.

Karura Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded by the Acala Foundation, Karura is a scalable, EVM-compatible network optimized for DeFi. The platform offers a suite of financial applications including: a trustless staking derivative (liquid KSM), a multi-collateralized stablecoin backed by cross-chain assets (kUSD), and an AMM DEX – all with micro gas fees that can be paid in any token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karura directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Karura should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Karura using one of the exchanges listed above.

