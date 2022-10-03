K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) PT Set at C$9.50 by Royal Bank of Canada

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Rating) has been given a C$9.50 price target by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$12.00 to C$12.80 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Haywood Securities lifted their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$10.50 to C$10.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$10.94.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Stock Performance

CVE KNT remained flat at C$7.99 on Monday. 337,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,356. The stock has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$7.99 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.99. K92 Mining Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.55 and a 52 week high of C$8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.25.

About K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V)

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

