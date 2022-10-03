Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) Short Interest Update

Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 859,400 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the August 31st total of 777,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 294,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Journey Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:JRNGF traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.40. The company had a trading volume of 130,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,341. Journey Energy has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $6.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.24 and its 200 day moving average is $4.31.

About Journey Energy

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012. Journey Energy Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

