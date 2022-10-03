Jobchain (JOB) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $242.00

Jobchain (JOB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 2nd. Jobchain has a total market capitalization of $34.83 million and $242.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Jobchain has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. One Jobchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Jobchain Profile

Jobchain’s launch date was March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins. Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Jobchain is medium.com/jobchain. The official website for Jobchain is www.jobchain.com.

Buying and Selling Jobchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jobchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jobchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

