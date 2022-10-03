JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the August 31st total of 2,420,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on JELD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $18.50 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays cut JELD-WEN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on JELD-WEN from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JELD-WEN has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

JELD-WEN Price Performance

Shares of JELD stock opened at $8.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. JELD-WEN has a twelve month low of $8.63 and a twelve month high of $28.30. The company has a market cap of $744.01 million, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.14.

Insider Activity at JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. JELD-WEN’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JELD-WEN will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 29,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.33 per share, for a total transaction of $426,503.79. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,294,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,854,655.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director David G. Nord purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $220,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $220,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 29,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.33 per share, for a total transaction of $426,503.79. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,294,812 shares in the company, valued at $161,854,655.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 112,913 shares of company stock worth $1,431,896. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JELD-WEN

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

