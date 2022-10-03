James Hambro & Partners Trims Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

James Hambro & Partners lowered its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 90.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,817 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 55,619 shares during the quarter. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,944,670 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,846,439,000 after purchasing an additional 230,892 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 18.7% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,650,112 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,854,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,221 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,504,904,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 5.5% during the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,444,249 shares of the software company’s stock worth $738,275,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 29.0% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,393,123 shares of the software company’s stock worth $727,316,000 after purchasing an additional 762,242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Autodesk from $225.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Autodesk in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Autodesk from $255.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.52.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

Autodesk Stock Down 1.4 %

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

ADSK opened at $186.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.83, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.49. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.20 and a 52 week high of $335.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.35.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 88.57% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.