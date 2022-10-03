James Hambro & Partners Has $587,000 Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

James Hambro & Partners lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 31.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CP shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Bank of America raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.63.

Canadian Pacific Railway Price Performance

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $66.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1-year low of $65.60 and a 1-year high of $84.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.53. The company has a market cap of $62.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.97.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.148 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.76%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.