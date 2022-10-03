Jade Currency Price Hits $0.0019 on Major Exchanges (JADE)

Jade Currency (JADE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. In the last week, Jade Currency has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. Jade Currency has a total market capitalization of $104,234.09 and approximately $1,803.00 worth of Jade Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jade Currency coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009171 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069839 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10676620 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Jade Currency

Jade Currency was first traded on November 20th, 2021. Jade Currency’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,652,398 coins. The official website for Jade Currency is www.jadecurrency.com. Jade Currency’s official Twitter account is @CurrencyJade and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Jade Protocol is a decentralized venture capital fund, backed by a floor price through its treasury reserves and the goal is to democratize access to venture capital deals that were traditionally reserved for TradFi institutions. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

