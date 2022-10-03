J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSNSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSNSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,733,500 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the August 31st total of 4,867,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 158.4 days.
J Sainsbury Trading Down 5.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS JSNSF traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.90. 156,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,452. J Sainsbury has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $4.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.74.
J Sainsbury Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on J Sainsbury (JSNSF)
- Near-Term Headwinds Send Nike To The Bargain Basement
- Archer Daniels Midland: Dividend Hero With 49 Years Of Increases
- Will Fully Autonomous Tractors Make Deere the Tesla of Farming?
- Magna International is Your Auto and EV One-Stop Shop Stock
- Is the Bond Market Signaling a Market Bottom?
Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.