J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSNSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSNSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,733,500 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the August 31st total of 4,867,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 158.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS JSNSF traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.90. 156,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,452. J Sainsbury has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $4.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.74.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

