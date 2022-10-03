Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 4,649 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 32,980 shares.The stock last traded at $22.91 and had previously closed at $23.34.

Ituran Location and Control Stock Down 1.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.06. The company has a market capitalization of $537.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.14.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $73.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.94 million. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 25.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Ituran Location and Control Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Ituran Location and Control

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.15%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 11,714.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ituran Location and Control by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. 55.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. The company's Telematics services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

