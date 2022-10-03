iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by GenTrust LLC

GenTrust LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 281,954 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 2.7% of GenTrust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. GenTrust LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $33,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Shares of TIP stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $106.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,197,679. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.65. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.63 and a 1-year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

