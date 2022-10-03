iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Willner & Heller LLC

Willner & Heller LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. Willner & Heller LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of IJR stock traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $89.15. The stock had a trading volume of 162,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,699,031. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.06.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

