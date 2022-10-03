iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Position Lifted by Richwood Investment Advisors LLC

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 7.0% of Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $6,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 128,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,832,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $868,000. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $15,127,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 46,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of IJR traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $89.32. 112,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,699,031. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $121.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.06.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

