iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Short Interest Down 7.4% in September

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 962,900 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the August 31st total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 793,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of DVY stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.22. 1,242,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,142,947. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $107.00 and a 1 year high of $133.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.88.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a $1.346 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $5.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Select Dividend ETF

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,135,000. Second Half Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $343,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 202.1% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also

