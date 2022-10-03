iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Acquired by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 39,967.0% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,658,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,635 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,030,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,829 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,778 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $115,536,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 49.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,305,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,354,000 after purchasing an additional 757,966 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ DVY traded up $2.55 on Monday, reaching $109.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,946. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $107.00 and a 12-month high of $133.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.88.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $1.346 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $5.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

