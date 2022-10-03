iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Purchased by Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,429 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $9,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,656,000 after acquiring an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 656,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,348,000 after acquiring an additional 25,160 shares in the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 88.8% in the first quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 592,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,487,000 after acquiring an additional 278,715 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 401,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,273,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 314,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,397,000 after buying an additional 15,622 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

IWV stock traded up $2.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $209.18. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,785. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $206.81 and a 52-week high of $280.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $232.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.49.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.