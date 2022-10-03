iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 180,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises about 5.3% of Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $12,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 504,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,392,000 after purchasing an additional 34,128 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 29.2% in the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Retireful LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 224.1% in the second quarter. Retireful LLC now owns 11,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 8,293 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $66.10 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.97.

