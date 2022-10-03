iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the August 31st total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 410,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thomas White International Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the first quarter worth about $137,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF stock traded up $1.01 on Monday, reaching $45.29. The stock had a trading volume of 16,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,238. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 1 year low of $44.15 and a 1 year high of $63.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.46.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.