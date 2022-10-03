iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Acquired by Demars Financial Group LLC

Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 991.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 274,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,205 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises 7.8% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $13,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLOT. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,257,679,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5,186.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,153,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,934,000 after buying an additional 7,999,643 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,860,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,717,000 after buying an additional 2,757,400 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,641,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,471,000 after buying an additional 1,284,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,354,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,987,000 after buying an additional 1,251,216 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BATS:FLOT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.27. 1,476,785 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.31. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10.

