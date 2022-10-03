iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Purchased by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,055 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $16,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 130,887.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,405,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,100,000 after buying an additional 3,403,064 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,403,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,705,000 after acquiring an additional 930,493 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 259,573.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 729,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,748,000 after buying an additional 729,400 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 578.8% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 763,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,325,000 after buying an additional 651,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,788,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,871,000 after buying an additional 584,907 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.91 on Monday, reaching $57.04. 5,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,836. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $55.43 and a 1-year high of $82.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.11.

