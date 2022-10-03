iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Stock Position Lifted by Phillips Financial Management LLC

Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,699 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC owned 0.43% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $8,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 156.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at $51,000.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA USRT traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.14. 10,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,194. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.42. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $46.53 and a 1 year high of $68.08.

