iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Silverhawk Asset Management LLC

Silverhawk Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of Silverhawk Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Silverhawk Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 79,756,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,462,777,000 after buying an additional 3,503,394 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,572,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,742,613,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427,162 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,401,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,219,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,918 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,300,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,833,000 after purchasing an additional 412,287 shares during the period. Finally, Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 15,369,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,049,000 after purchasing an additional 573,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.23. 178,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,559,626. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $95.38 and a 1 year high of $115.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.34.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

