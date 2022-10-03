iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Holdings Reduced by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC decreased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,476 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.36 on Monday, hitting $44.86. The company had a trading volume of 36,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,153,785. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.27. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $44.08 and a 52 week high of $53.50.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.099 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.