iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,004 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,236,000 after buying an additional 417,731 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 107,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $463,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 46,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 442,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,837,000 after buying an additional 106,485 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of IEF opened at $96.90 on Monday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.51 and a fifty-two week high of $116.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.51.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.179 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

