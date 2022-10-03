iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Acquired by Financial Life Advisors

Financial Life Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 7.4% of Financial Life Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Financial Life Advisors owned about 0.07% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $15,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Savior LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.7% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.9% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $1.76 on Monday, hitting $104.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 577,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,268,359. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.38. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.90 and a one year high of $155.12.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

