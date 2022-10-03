iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Stake Raised by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,561 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,169.5% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,514,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,764,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315,670 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 246.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,052,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883,806 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 182.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,024,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,383,000 after buying an additional 1,954,214 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,147,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,835,000 after buying an additional 961,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 197.4% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,232,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,757,000 after acquiring an additional 818,240 shares during the period.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ SHY opened at $81.22 on Monday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.00 and a twelve month high of $86.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.70.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
