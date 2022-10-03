iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Sold by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 415,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,919 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 5.4% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $42,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 27,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP traded up $0.61 on Monday, hitting $96.72. 9,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,465,141. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.01. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.04 and a one year high of $107.10.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.