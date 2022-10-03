iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Short Interest Down 7.1% in September

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the August 31st total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 406,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.27.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 1,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.93, for a total transaction of $155,552.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,091,628.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 1,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.93, for a total transaction of $155,552.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,091,628.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas Devine sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,702 shares in the company, valued at $3,462,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,866 shares of company stock worth $2,077,218 in the last ninety days. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $658,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,595,000 after buying an additional 4,135 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 508,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,786,000 after buying an additional 15,996 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $4,107,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 777.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 877,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,214,000 after buying an additional 777,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC traded up $6.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $132.26. 5,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,598. iRhythm Technologies has a 52 week low of $56.52 and a 52 week high of $169.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 4.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.84.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.15. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 38.95%. The company had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

